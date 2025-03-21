Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 2,424 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 40.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 18,404 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 280,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 52,051 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 173.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 28,104 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 171,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

WBD opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

