Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $6,569,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 111,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 42,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MHF opened at $7.52 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

