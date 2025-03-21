Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Holdings in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,099 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Global Blue Group were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scalar Gauge Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 288,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 57,889 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Global Blue Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Global Blue Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE GB opened at $7.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.