Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $118,000 in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 75,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGZ opened at $12.35 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $13.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,467.62. This trade represents a 24.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Profile

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.