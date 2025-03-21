Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $190,000 in Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEXN. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Nexxen International by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 567,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 262,961 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Nexxen International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 2,021.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

NEXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nexxen International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ NEXN opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nexxen International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $455.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.75 and a beta of 1.91.

Nexxen International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

