Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $200,000 in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSCS opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.16. First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82.

About First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF

The First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (FSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The SMID Capital Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 well-capitalized small- and mid-cap US companies perceived to hold strong market positions. FSCS was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

