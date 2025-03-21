Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $44,000 in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,257 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $4,858,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 32.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,965,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,483 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,759,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,516,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after buying an additional 105,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168,876 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 55,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $4.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

