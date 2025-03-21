Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 31.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,240,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,015,000 after buying an additional 293,583 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 268,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,980,000 after purchasing an additional 413,577 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,752,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 112,238 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zeta Global Stock Up 0.4 %
Zeta Global stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Zeta Global Company Profile
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
