Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 31.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,240,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,015,000 after buying an additional 293,583 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 268,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,980,000 after purchasing an additional 413,577 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,752,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 112,238 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZETA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

