Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of -53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -273.33%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

