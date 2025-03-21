Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 37.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 16.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXLC opened at $4.36 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is currently 126.51%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

