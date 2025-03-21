Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 7,220 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.10% of PetMed Express worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.
PETS stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $83.45 million, a PE ratio of 404.40 and a beta of 0.78.
PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). PetMed Express had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.37%. On average, analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
