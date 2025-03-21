Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 377,242 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $144,155.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,010,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,826,190.65. The trade was a 0.61 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 96,311 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,829.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of MIO opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $12.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.