Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,022,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,492 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,157,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 46,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 24,737 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.08. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $100.88 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.