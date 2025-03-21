Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 953,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,058,000 after purchasing an additional 98,336 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 78,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,370,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.40 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

