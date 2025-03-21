Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 38,759 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,795% compared to the average daily volume of 995 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Vivid Seats stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Vivid Seats from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vivid Seats from $4.60 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.60 price objective (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

