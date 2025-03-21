Investors Purchase Large Volume of Deckers Outdoor Put Options (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 32,762 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 236% compared to the average daily volume of 9,747 put options.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $115.67 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $223.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.72.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

View Our Latest Report on DECK

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.