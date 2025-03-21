iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Share Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €114.95 ($124.95) and traded as low as €111.43 ($121.12). iShares MSCI Denmark ETF shares last traded at €111.62 ($121.33), with a volume of 5,255 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $227.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €107.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €114.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDEN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the third quarter worth $310,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 31,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

