iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 372.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 37,488 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Norway ETF Stock Up 13.3 %

BATS:ENOR opened at $26.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87.

iShares MSCI Norway ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. ENOR was launched on Jan 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

