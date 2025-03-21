iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,288,000 after acquiring an additional 61,062 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $61.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.01. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.