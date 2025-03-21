iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.63. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $62.68 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.37.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.