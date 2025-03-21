Jordan Park Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jordan Park Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $194.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

