JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Stock Price

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 40.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentra Group Holdings Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of CON opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 450.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,340,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,994,000 after buying an additional 14,188,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,322,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957,396 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,610,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter worth $65,746,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth $46,270,000.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

See Also

