Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,799 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 964,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 576.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,827.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,651.42. The trade was a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

