Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $48,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after acquiring an additional 182,648 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 32,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $238.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

