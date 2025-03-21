KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of KB stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $45.59 and a 52 week high of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 659.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

