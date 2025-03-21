Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Kimball Electronics worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 995.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ KE opened at $17.04 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $418.42 million, a PE ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

