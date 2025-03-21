Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

KIM opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

