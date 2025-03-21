Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Free Report) (TSE:KFS) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,914 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kingsway Financial Services were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KFS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 36.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 368.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Performance

KFS stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $9.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kingsway Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Free Report) (TSE:KFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.