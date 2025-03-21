Knuff & Co LLC Has $555,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after purchasing an additional 182,648 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 32,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

JPM stock opened at $238.86 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $667.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.