Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of KFY opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.55. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $80.64.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 41.29%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

