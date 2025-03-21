Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRYS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $1,323,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRYS stock opened at $188.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.80. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.72 and a 1 year high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. Krystal Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,208,472.88. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,463,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

