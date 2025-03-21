Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 59,261 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,853,000 after buying an additional 52,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,558,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 24,589 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LANC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $174.17 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

In related news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,250,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,447,386.36. The trade was a 23.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

