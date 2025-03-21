Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSTR opened at $146.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.96. Landstar System has a one year low of $144.13 and a one year high of $196.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

