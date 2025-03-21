LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in LG Display by 27.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,301,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 283,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in LG Display by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in LG Display by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $797,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NYSE:LPL opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.67). LG Display had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%. Equities analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

