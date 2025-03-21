Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LBRDK stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $101.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

