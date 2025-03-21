Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LBRDK stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $101.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
