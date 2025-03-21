Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,729,000 after purchasing an additional 46,877 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,544,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $238.86 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $667.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

