Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.28% from the company’s previous close.

Lithium Argentina Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAR opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.35 million, a PE ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36. Lithium Argentina has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $5.79.

Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Lithium Argentina will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Lithium Argentina

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

