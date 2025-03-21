Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) Stock Price Up 3.2% – Here’s Why

Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.27 and last traded at C$2.27. Approximately 13,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 83,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.
Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on Lycos Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
Lycos Energy Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canada. The company operates heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area. Lycos Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
