Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) Stock Price Up 3.2% – Here’s Why

Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.27 and last traded at C$2.27. Approximately 13,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 83,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on Lycos Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Lycos Energy Stock Performance

Lycos Energy Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.79 million and a PE ratio of 11.95.

Lycos Energy Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canada. The company operates heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area. Lycos Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

