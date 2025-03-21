Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock Holdings Increased by Amundi

Amundi boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 195.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

Shares of MMI stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.28. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $240.08 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -156.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $101,383.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,237.46. The trade was a 55.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.