MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTZ opened at $126.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 113.17 and a beta of 1.74. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.29 and a 12 month high of $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

