Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 150.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Mattel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,431,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $989,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,399,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,547,000 after purchasing an additional 284,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

