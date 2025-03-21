MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Shares Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.51 and last traded at $40.51. Approximately 446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.87.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 4.77.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

