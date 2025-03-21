Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Neo Performance Materials traded as high as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.41, with a volume of 106404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.12.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 5.3 %
The firm has a market cap of C$280.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.
