Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives $10.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Newell Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 26,688 shares during the last quarter. QSM Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $8,089,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,942,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

