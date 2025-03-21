Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.20% of Northwest Pipe worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Price Performance

Shares of NWPX opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $431.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $57.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWPX shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

