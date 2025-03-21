NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $27.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

