NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Price Performance
NASDAQ NLOK opened at $27.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NortonLifeLock
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.