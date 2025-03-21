NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.28. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 84,016 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NTN Buzztime in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NTN Buzztime Stock Up 4.5 %

About NTN Buzztime

The company has a market capitalization of $824,331.30, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

