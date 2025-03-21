Olympus (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.33. Approximately 32,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 200,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Olympus Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01.

About Olympus

(Get Free Report)

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopy systems, surgical microscopes, endoscope reprocessors, and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.