Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, January 17th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.
View Our Latest Report on Omeros
Omeros Trading Up 1.3 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Omeros by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Omeros by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Omeros by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Omeros by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Omeros
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.