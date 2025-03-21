Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Get Omeros alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, January 17th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

View Our Latest Report on Omeros

Omeros Trading Up 1.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros

Shares of OMER stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $527.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. Omeros has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Omeros by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Omeros by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Omeros by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Omeros by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.