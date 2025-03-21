Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives $125.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $97.68 on Tuesday. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $5,421,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Analyst Recommendations for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

